PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Reports surfaced this week that Amazon can not only listen to recordings from your Alexa devices, but the company has a team of workers transcribing various voice commands.
It’s not the first time there have been privacy concerns with Amazon devices, but it has raised further questions about what users can do to feel more secure when using them.
A number of online sources have posted ways to protect your information when using Amazon Alexa devices.
- Tom’s Guide posted a simple step-by-step guide for opting out of Amazon listening to your recordings. In the privacy settings you can turn off “Help Develop New Features” and “Use Messages to Improve Transcriptions,” which will prevent the device from sharing your responses.
- Safety.com lists eight quick tips for safety and privacy with your Amazon device, including turning off voice input and using the Alexa voice remote instead.
- CNN Business recommends denying Alexa permission to access your contact list. If you do grant that permission, your contacts will be uploaded to Amazon’s servers and the only way to undo it is to call customer service, according to CNN.
Report: Amazon reportedly employs thousands to listen to your Alexa conversations.
