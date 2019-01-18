PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - We are now on Day 28 of the longest government shutdown in Unites States history, and there is still no end in sight.
In the meantime, roughly 800,000 federal workers are going without pay.
Some of them are furloughed and others working during the shutdown, including TSA agents and air traffic controllers.
Portland Police Bureau’s Sunshine Division Friday supplied boxes full of groceries to local federal workers impacted by the shutdown.
But one PDX traffic controller who recently had a baby could not make it to the event. Instead, her colleagues delivered the donated food and diapers to her home in Vancouver.
Ashley Coleman, a single mother of five, says the past few weeks have been especially difficult for her family. She says her children’s school lunch accounts now have a negative balance.
She tells FOX 12 she is supposed to be on maternity leave, enjoying time with newborn daughter, Charlie. Instead, she has been dealing with past due bills and says she has already missed a car payment.
Union Representative Richard Kennington had this to say of Coleman:
“A while ago she broke her leg and she depleted all of her savings, and then to have the shutdown on top of that is really making it difficult.”
Coleman, who served in the United States Navy before taking her current job with the Federal Aviation Administration, says she has not yet received the hospital bill for her out of pocket labor expenses and worries by the time the shutdown ends, she will be too far behind on other bills to cover them.
Many of her colleagues are in similar positions, according to their union president.
“I applaud Congress for passing legislation that will back pay federal employees, but if you, during the hardship, damage your credit, lose your house or car, then you’re still at a disadvantage,” Kennington said.
Shortly after the Oregon Food Bank delivered the donated good to local federal workers, numerous unions held a rally outside Portland International Airport.
During the permitted rally, Port of Portland officials had barricades placed in front of four valet departures lanes. Officials informed the public via Twitter that valet service would be suspended during the rally.
.@fox12oregon is live at PDX where TSA workers are hosting a rally to stop the shutdown. https://t.co/NfMosFKPvo— Marja Martinez (@MarjaKPTV) January 18, 2019
Although dozens of TSA workers and air traffic controllers attended the rally – holding signs imploring the government to end the almost month-long shutdown – inside, the airport was still well-staffed and lines at security checkpoints remained short.
The message of those in attendance is simple, said Greg Biel, the president of the local chapter of the Federation of Government Employees representing TSA workers.
“Open up the federal government, so we can all get paid for coming to work,” Biel said.
According to Biel, the situation is getting to the point where some TSA agents will have to look for new jobs, which could affect travel times.
“They’re having to decide which bills get paid and which do not get paid,” Biel said.
Some airports nationwide have had to shut down terminals after TSA workers began calling in sick to protest the shutdown.
However, according to Biel, that has not been a major issue at PDX.
FOX 12 attempted to confirm the number of workers at PDX who have called in sick since the shutdown began, but a TSA spokesperson says it is not providing specific airport call-out information due to security concerns.
Federal workers who attended the demonstration were also joined by advocates, who despite not being directly impacted by the shutdown, say they attended in hopes of making their voices heard.
“How many loans can you get on your credit cards and cash advances to survive?” said the president of the local Veterans Affairs Union, Marcia Blaine.
Although her agency has remained open and funded, she says if the government shutdown continues, she fears that could change. She says she attended the rally in hopes to bring attention these issues.
“They are trying to get more than just food baskets, because food baskets aren’t really monetary enough to be able to give someone the ability to keep gas in their gas tanks, electricity bills turned on and rent paid,” Blaine said.
As for the TSA, it sent FOX 12 the following statement, saying in part, “As the current lapse in funding persists, TSA officers continue to perform with the upmost professionalism and dedication. We thank TSA officers for their resilience and diligence, and we thank industry and the public for their continued acts of kindness and support.”
According to the agency, more than 51,000 agents across the country remain focused on the mission to keep travelers safe.
Officials insist security has not and will not be compromised.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
