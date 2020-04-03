SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Some family and friends of Oregon inmates say they’re worried after an inmate tested positive for COVID-19 at the Santiam Correctional Institution in Salem.
They say workers within the Department of Corrections aren’t doing enough to ensure that coronavirus stays out of prisons. Several protesters showed up on Friday at the facility in Salem to call for non-violent offenders to be released.
Last month, the DOC said it suspended visits and put social distancing measures in place. It said it performed a thorough cleaning. But an inmate at Columbia River Correctional Institution says conditions are very tight.
“There are people who have COPD, congestive heart failure, pacemakers, I have asthma and other health conditions, over 60 years old,” Michael Little said. “There's a true realization that the reality of it is we've come to terms with, the fact if this virus gets into this facility, we are going to die in here.”
The deputy director on Friday said the DOC is implementing a new policy. It’s handing out cloth masks made at the Eastern Oregon correctional institution to inmates and workers.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.