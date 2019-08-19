SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Dash camera video caught frightening moments from I-5 in Salem over the weekend as a wrong way driver barreled down the interstate, forcing other drivers to swerve out of the way.
Crystal Williams, of Tualatin, says she was headed home after work early Saturday morning when the incident occurred.
“I had just gotten off work, after working a 12-hour shift,” Williams said.
She was approaching the Portland Road exit when headlights were speeding toward her in her lane. She says she had four seconds to react and had to swerve to miss the oncoming driver.
“I was terrified, I was shaking,” Williams said.
The video is pretty scary - a Tualatin woman headed home from work Saturday morning sees headlights coming at her on I-5 in Salem, she swerves just in time. Her story - tonight at 5 on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/iEtR8pxSFR— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) August 20, 2019
In the seconds that followed she pulled over and called 911.
“They asked me if it was a red Honda, and I told them I don’t know what color that car was, all I saw was headlights coming at me,” Williams said.
She wasn’t the only driver to report the wrong way driver. Salem police say several people called to report a 2001 Maroon Honda Accord was headed in the wrong direction.
Police say the driver, Esteban Ramirez-Diaz, 24, of Salem, was arrested. He was charged with DUII, reckless driving and failure to carry and present a license. Salem Police say Ramirez-Diaz was taken to Salem Health for an evaluation due to his intoxication levels.
“It is scary, because if I wouldn’t have reacted as fast as I did, he would have hit me,” Williams said. “There are so many options to not drive drunk, there is Uber, there is Lyft, there are taxis, there is no reason people should be getting in a car.”
Ramirez-Diaz is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 16.
