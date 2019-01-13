VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A wrong-way driver collided with two vehicles on Highway 14 in Vancouver Sunday morning.
According to the Vancouver Fire Department, the collision occurred at about 6 a.m. on the highway just under the Interstate 205 overpass. The wrong-way driver then ran from the scene.
The drivers of the two other vehicles reported receiving minor injuries.
The wrong-way driver who initially fled the scene later returned and was taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.
Washington State Patrol is continuing to investigate.
