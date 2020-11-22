LANE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A crash involving a commercial truck driver driving the wrong-way briefly shut down Interstate 5 near Cottage Grove on Sunday.
Around 1:37 a.m. Oregon State Patrol received reports of a commercial truck driving northbound in the southbound lanes of the freeway near milepost 153.
A Cottage Grove Police Department officer attempted to stop the truck, but the driver drove onto the shoulder and continued northbound. Near milepost 173, the truck slams into a Volvo driving southbound, then crashes into a concrete barrier and burst into flames.
The driver of the truck, later identified as Tyler Stafford, 53, of Shelbyville, Texas, attempted to run away from the scene but was captured by a Cottage Grove police officer.
Stafford was arrested and charged with DUII, reckless driving and reckless endangering.
The driver of the Volvo, Daryl Rickman, 53, of Portland, was not injured in the crash.
The northbound lanes were closed for about 30 minutes, and the southbound lanes for about three hours.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
