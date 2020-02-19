WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) – There’s now a federal criminal investigation into a wrongful arrest made by the West Linn Police Department back in 2017.
The victim in this case settled with the city.
But the circumstances surrounding the arrest have prompted internal changes, questions of civil rights, and plenty of public outcry.
The Multnomah and Clackamas County district attorneys asked U.S. Attorney Billy Williams to look into possible federal crimes in this case.
Williams’ office won’t say what that investigation will look like or what federal crimes could be at play here.
But Michael Fesser’s lawyer said they’re glad this is being taken so seriously.
It was back in February 2017 that Fesser says he was on his way home from work at A&B Towing in southeast Portland when he was pulled over by West Linn police officers.
Court records show Fesser brought up concerns of racial harassment to his boss, and then his boss called in a favor to a friend, asking then-Police Chief Terry Timeus to investigate Fesser for taking money from the company, even though there was no evidence of that.
“This is something that a chief ordered for a friend that could have destroyed, but it did mess with my life, my children, my family, everything I was doing in the community. So, there has to be some consequences about this and it has to stop now,” Fesser said when FOX 12 interviewed him.
The city agreed to pay him $600,000 in a settlement.
The chief, two sergeants and 13 officers have since left the West Linn Police Department, and a detective who was involved is on administrative leave.
The Clackamas County District Attorney also launched a civil rights investigation, but a lot of people in the community as well as political leaders have asked for more to be done.
Now the U.S. Attorney’s Office is looking into possible federal crimes.
FOX 12 has tried to talk to the former chief and to the tow company owner who called in the favor but no luck.
Fesser’s attorney said they hope now with the federal criminal investigation, people will be held accountable for their misconduct.
