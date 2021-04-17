WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect thief using a “bait trailer” in Aloha on Saturday.
Deputies responded to a theft in progress at Southwest 156th Avenue and Southwest Greensboro Way just after 4:00 a.m. When they arrived, they found 55-year-old Frank L. Jones of Hillsboro, pulling the trailer behind his car just a few blocks away.
The trailer was placed at that location three days before in response to multiple theft reports in the area, according to WCSO. The trailer was equipped with a remote alarm and a GPS tracking system.
Jones was arrested and charged for unlawful use of a vehicle, second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree theft. He was issued a criminal citation in lieu of being taken to jail.
