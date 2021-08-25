WSDA working to get rid of ‘murder hornet’ nest with help from ODA

BLAINE, WA (KPTV) - The Washington State Department of Agriculture is working to get rid of an Asian giant hornet nest found east of Blaine last week.

Workers with the Oregon Department of Agriculture helped them track it down. It’s the first nest found this year.

First live 'murder hornet' of 2021 spotted attacking a wasp nest in Washington Entomologists in Washington state are setting up traps and urging people to be on the lookout after a "murder hornet" was spotted attacking a paper wasp nest this week near the US-Canadian border.

The giant Asian or so-called “murder hornets” have not been found in Oregon, only Washington, but Oregonians went to Washington to train and help with tracking the hornets found there.

Jake Bodart, an ODA insect pest prevention management program manager, says the way it works is they attach a tracker the size of a pill on a string to a live hornet and track it to its nest.

The nest can be in trees, root systems, or the ground and it takes four to six people working together to locate the nest, which in this case was on someone’s property.

Bodart says the timing of this discovery is significant before the hornets go into what’s known as their slaughter phase.

“In September and October is when they’re a lot more aggressive so if they go out looking for honey bees and if they find a nest they’re going to guard it like their own and team up and cooperate to kill off every bee in that nest,” Bodart, said.

WSDA is eradicating the nest this week, the people doing that work have to wear special suits that are very thick. They use an infrared camera and estimate the size of the nest. Then they use a dust-type spray that knocks the hornets down and a bee vacuum to suck them out.