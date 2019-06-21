CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The Washington State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that occurred in Clark County Thursday evening.
WSP said the crash happened at around 5:06 p.m. on State Route 503 at milepost 14, about five miles north of Battle Ground.
An investigation revealed that Josef S. Watson, 24, of Vancouver, was traveling southbound in a black 2000 Nissan Maxima when he lost control, crossed the northbound lane, left the roadway and struck a tree.
Watson was pronounced dead at the scene.
It is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were involved. WSP said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
