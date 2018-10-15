VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A 22-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash that happened on Interstate 5 Sunday night.
The crash happened on southbound I-5 near the Main Street exit at around 9:19 p.m.
Washington State Patrol said Mason H. Salvador was driving southbound in a white 1996 Toyota Tacoma pickup when he lost control and veered across all southbound lanes, hitting the center barrier and a light standard. The pickup rolled over the barrier into the left lane of northbound I-5.
WSP said the light standard that was hit came to a rest on the pickup.
Salvador was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to WSP, Salvador was speeding at the time of the crash and he was not wearing a seat belt.
