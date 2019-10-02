COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A man was rushed to a hospital early Wednesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Cowlitz County, according to Washington State Patrol.
The crash occurred on northbound Interstate 5 at around 1:19 a.m.
WSP said a driver of a 2000 Ford Ranger pickup truck was taking Exit 32 to Kalama River Road and struck a pedestrian that was crossing the off-ramp.
The pedestrian, identified as 23-year-old Mohamed A. Farah, was taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center for treatment. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.
WSP said the driver of the pickup truck will not be facing any charges.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
