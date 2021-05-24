COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Four people were hospitalized Sunday evening after a driver experienced a medical emergency on Interstate 5 near Pleasant Hill, resulting in a serious crash.
According to Washington State Patrol, Jordan J. Green, 33, of Vancouver, was driving on southbound I-5 at exit 46 around 5:30 p.m. when he began to have a medical emergency. His vehicle, a tan 2018 GMC Yukon, then traveled through a stop sign at the top of the ramp and onto the southbound onramp to the interstate.
WSP said Green’s SUV then drove off the road to the right and rolled several times. The SUV then hit a tree, launching into the air and struck another vehicle and a horse trailed that were parked at 4930 Pleasant Hill Road. Green’s SUV then came to a rest on its top, on the top of the horse trailer. The two vehicles and horse trailer were totaled in the crash.
Green was airlifted to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center for treatment for his injuries. The extent of his injuries and condition as of Monday morning are not known. Three passengers in Green’s vehicle were also injured. They were identified as a 5-month old Emerson Green, 57-year-old Dianne M. Boles, and 28-year-old Breanna L. Watson, all from La Center.
The three passengers were transported to St. John’s Medical Center. The extent of their injuries and conditions as of Monday morning are not known. Every person in the crash vehicle were wearing their seatbelts.
