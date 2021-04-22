CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A deadly crash has closed a section of State Route 503 in northern Clark County Thursday morning, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn.
The multiple vehicle crash occurred at SR-503 and Northeast Rock Creek Road.
Trooper Finn says at least one person has died.
Southbound traffic on SR-503 is being detoured onto Northeast 319th Street to Northeast 142nd Avenue and back onto the highway. Northbound traffic is being flagged through the southbound lane.
Drivers should avoid the area or expect delays.
No additional details about the crash have been released at this time.
Washington has many crazy, chance taking, speeder.... personal and commercial. The underlying cause is the pullback( defunding and less new hires approve) and resulting lower State Patrol presence. Average speed on I-5 south bound in the 6-9 AM rush.... the average seems to be 80 mph!!!!
