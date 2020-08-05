CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – A deadly crash involving three vehicles blocked traffic on Interstate 5 in Vancouver on Wednesday morning.
According to Washington State Patrol, the crash occurred just south of the State Route 500 ramp just north of Fourth Plain Boulevard.
The right and center lanes of southbound I-5 are blocked while emergency crews were on scene.
Rachel M. Gorman, 44, of Vancouver, was declared dead at the scene, law enforcement later confirmed.
WSP said Gorman and two other drivers were headed south on I-5 in the number one through lane when the crash occurred. WSP said the crash was caused by one of the other drivers involved in the crash following too close and driving while distracted.
The crash temporarily blocked traffic on the road. The scene by Wednesday afternoon had been cleared.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
