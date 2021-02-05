LA CENTER, OR (KPTV) - A driver was arrested in connection with the death of a passenger who was found on the shoulder of Interstate 5 in Clark County.
Emergency crews responded to the southbound lanes near La Center at 9:48 a.m. Jan. 31. The initial investigation was a deadly hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian.
The victim has been identified by the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office as 33-year-old Kendra Fain of Sutherlin.
Her cause and manner of death are listed as pending.
Detectives identified 30-year-old Lacee Cabreara as a person of interest in the case. Further investigation revealed Cabreara was driving a white Toyota 4-Runner that was involved in Fain’s death, according to Washington State Patrol.
Detectives said the two women were “familiar with each other” and Fain had exited the vehicle Cabreara was driving during an argument and fell to the ground while the SUV was traveling at “freeway speeds.”
Cabreara did not remain at the scene and did not report the incident to 911, according to police, and instead continued driving south toward Vancouver.
Cabreara was arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail on Thursday on charges of hit-and-run and being a fugitive from justice.
Detectives said Friday that although they have made an arrest, the investigation remains active at this time. They are seeking additional witnesses to the collision or the actions of the SUV leading up to or after Fain’s death. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Justin Maier at 360-449-7941 or Justin.maier@wsp.wa.gov.
