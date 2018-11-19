SKAMANIA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 66-year-old Vancouver man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on State Route 14 Sunday morning.
Washington State Patrol said the crash happened at around 11:15 a.m. on eastbound SR-14 at milepost 25, about seven miles east of Washougal.
According to an investigation, Kenneth D. Karschney was driving a white 1998 Ford Econoline motorhome when he lost control and left the roadway. The motorhome went down a small embankment, struck a tree and then caught fire.
Fire crews and medical personnel arrived to the scene shortly after the collision. The fire was contained.
WSP said Karschney was pronounced dead at the scene.
The exact cause of the crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
