VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A driver suffered serious injuries after crashing into a tree in Vancouver on Friday, according to Washington State Patrol.
The crash occurred on southbound Interstate 205 just north of Northeast 63rd Street at approximately 3:38 p.m.
The driver suffered a possible medical event and was transported to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center with serious injuries, according to WSP.
The driver remains in critical condition, WSP said.
No additional information was immedietly available for release.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
