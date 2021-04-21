HAZEL DELL, WA (KPTV) – Authorities asks for help finding a driver who swerved into a Washington State Patrol motorcycle unit twice before speeding off on Interstate 5 on Wednesday.
WSP said the incident happened on northbound I-5 in the Hazel Dell and Salmon Creek area at approximately 9:30 a.m.
A Trooper parked on the shoulder attempted to stop a pickup going 78 mph in a 60 mph zone, according to WSP. The trooper signaled the driver to pull over. The driver allegedly swerved towards the trooper and continued on I-5.
The trooper was able to catch up with the truck after it exited onto Northeast 99th Street.
At a red stoplight at Northeast 99th Street and Highway 99, the trooper made eye contact with the driver and signaled the driver to pull over. When the light turned green, the driver once again swerved toward the trooper and nearly hit the motorcycle.
WSP said the driver sped off onto I-5, passing other vehicles by driving on the inside shoulder. Due to the unsafe conditions, the trooper called off the chase.
The pickup is described as a white lifted Ford F-250 with black body panels with tires tied down in the bed of the pickup.
Anyone with information is asked to call WSP at 360-449-7999.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.