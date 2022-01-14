COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Washington State Patrol is investigating a crash that injured a toddler Thursday night.
Just before 7:30 p.m., troopers were called out to a crash on State Route 4 near 48th Avenue. WSP said a 2-year-old boy stepped into a lane of SR-4 and was struck by a westbound 2004 Chevrolet Silverado.
The boy was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries was not released by WSP.
The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 65-year-old Lawrence Sanderson, was charged with vehicular assault.
The crash remains under investigation, but WSP said it is believed that drugs or alcohol were involved.