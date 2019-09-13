VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Three people were injured Friday morning following a four-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 5 in Vancouver.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn tweeted that the left and center lane of southbound I-5 near State Route 500 were blocked due to the crash.
The lanes reopened just before 9:30 a.m.
Three people were taken to area hospital with unknown injuries.
The driver who caused the crash has been arrested for driving under the influence, according to Trooper Finn.
WSP troopers will be investigating the crash as vehicular assault.
