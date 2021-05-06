KELSO, WA (KPTV) - A man is facing several charges including driving under the influence following a pursuit and crash in Kelso Wednesday evening, according to Washington State Patrol.
WSP says at about 8:13 p.m., a trooper attempted to stop a 2020 Ford Fusion that was traveling at a high-rate of speed on southbound Interstate 5 near milepost 45. The driver did not stop and a pursuit ensued.
The suspect driver took Exit 39, ran a red light at Allen Street and struck a 2000 Honda Accord in the intersection, according to WSP.
WSP says the suspect driver, identified as Erik R. Feltner, 32, of Portland, was taken to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center after the crash. A passenger in Feltner's vehicle was also taken to PeaceHealth with unknown injuries. Two other passengers were not injured.
WSP say the driver of the Honda was not injured.
Feltner has been charged with DUI, felony eluding and vehicular assault, according to WSP.
(2) comments
So, instead of just pulling over and getting a Deewee and spending a night in the hole he's gonna sit for a year or two enjoying the Nutriloaf. Just a note; don't eat the meat on liver night (or so I hear) ;-)
A quick check of Erik "Rowdy" or "Rowdylane" Feltner reveals a whole slough of previous law enforcement contacts and convictions. This guy needs to go to prison for several years. 2017 he tries to elude and hits a patrol car in Portland, then tries to elude on foot. 2018 he gets vehicular assautl, felon in possession, illegal possession of loaded, attempt to elude, and contempt of court, and now this one where he's drunk, eludes, runs a red light, hits another vehicle. Erik hasn't had a good run in the past four years. Some time in the hole in a Washington prison will be a good thing for the rest of humanity.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.