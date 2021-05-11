CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Troopers arrested a woman after they say she was driving impaired and crashed her car on State Route 14 near Camas late Monday night.
Just after 10 p.m., Washington State Patrol responded to a reported crash on SR 14 eastbound at milepost 10. At the scene, it was discovered that a white 2013 Volkswagen Passat hit the jersey barrier on the left and came to a rest on the left shoulder.
The driver and only occupant of the VW was identified as 41-year-old Cristina Lim of Gladstone. She was injured in the crash and transported to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center. The extent of her injuries and her current condition are not known.
WSP said Lim faces a DUI charge. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
