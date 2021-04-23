CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Washington State Patrol has identified the driver who died following a crash on State Route 503 in northern Clark County Thursday morning.
The two-vehicle crash occurred at 6 a.m. at SR-503 and Northeast Rock Creek Road.
WSP says an investigation revealed that a 1999 Chevrolet Blazer was traveling northbound in the southbound lane, attempting to pass a school bus. When the Chevrolet swerved back into the northbound lane, WSP says the driver lost control and struck a 1987 Suzuki Samurai that was parked on the northbound shoulder. The Chevrolet came to a rest off the roadway in the trees.
The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 67-year-old David J. Sarault, of Vancouver, was pronounced dead at the scene. WSP says he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The driver of the Suzuki, a 46-year-old man from Woodland, was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is not known.
WSP says the cause of the crash was unsafe passing.
It's unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were involved.
