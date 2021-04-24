COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Washington State Patrol identified the victims killed in a crash on Interstate 5 in Cowlitz County on Saturday.
Washington State Patrol said the crash happened just after 8:00 a.m. at milepost 46.
A vehicle driven by Travis H Stoker, 25, from Battle Ground had spun out on I-5, according to WSP. The Stocker had called for a ride while a tow truck was hitching up his car. When his ride arrived, the vehicle carrying two people inside was rammed by a third vehicle.
Stoker was injured and taken to the hospital. The two occupants inside the second car, identified as Richard H. Stocker, 55, and Karen C. Stoker, 54, both from Battle Ground, died at the scene.
The tow truck driver was identified as Arthur E. Anderson, 63, of Longview, also died at the scene.
The driver of the third car Anna-Christie Ireland, 43, of Longview, was seriously injured, taken to the hospital and charged with three counts of vehicular homicide.
The right two lanes on I-5 were briefing closed as WSP investigated.
