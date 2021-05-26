PACIFIC COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Washington State Patrol says an impaired driver caused a two-vehicle crash in Ocean Park Tuesday evening.
The crash occurred just before 6 p.m. on State Route 103. WSP says Amy M. Phelps, 37, of Woodland, was driving southbound on SR-103 in a tan 2004 Jeep Liberty when she attempted to turn left on 245th Street, failing to yield the right of way to a 2008 Toyota Prius. The Toyota then struck the passenger side front end of the Jeep.
Phelps and her passenger, identified as Donald P. Staugaard, 50, of Lacey, were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to WSP. Both were taken to Ocean Beach Hospital with injuries. The extent of their injuries was not released.
The driver of the Toyota, identified as Vera D. Caldwell, 66, of Portland, and her passenger, identified as Peterson D. Caldwell, 39, of Portland, were both injured in the crash and taken to Ocean Beach Hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is not known.
WSP says Phelps was impaired at the time of the crash. She has been charged with two counts of vehicular assault.
