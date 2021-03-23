COWLITZ COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person was injured following a head-on crash in Cowlitz County Monday evening, according to Washington State Patrol.
The crash occurred on SR-432 near Schneiter Drive at about 8:51 p.m.
WSP said an investigation revealed that a 2003 Mazda Protege was eastbound on SR-432 when a westbound 1996 Pontiac Grand Prix crossed the center line and struck the Mazda head-on.
The driver of the Mazda was injured and taken to St. Johns Medical Center. The extent of their injuries is not known.
The driver of the Pontiac, identified as 27-year-old Dakota B. Fisher, of Longview, was not injured. He is facing charges of vehicular assault, according to WSP.
WSP said impairment was involved in the crash.
No further details have been released at this time.
