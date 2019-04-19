WSP: Man arrested after taking C-TRAN bus hostage, demanding ride to Portland

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Washington State Patrol says a man took a C-TRAN bus hostage Friday and demanded a ride to Portland.
The man took the bus hostage on westbound SR-500 at 4th Plain Boulevard, according to a WSP spokesperson. WSP caught up to the bus on I-205 near the Glen Jackson Bridge after responding to a call informing them of a hostage situation.
The response temporarily closed all lanes of I-205 in the area, but lanes have since reopened.
According to law enforcement, the suspect implied they had a gun, and the driver complied with the suspect’s demand for a ride to Portland.
The bus had no passengers on board, according to Vancouver police.
C-TRAN says the driver was able to activate an emergency alarm, which allowed them to talk to dispatch through their microphone for 45 seconds. Law enforcement used a spike strip in an attempt stop the bus at the north end of the Glen Jackson bridge and arrested the suspect.
Police said the spike strips were not effective, but the bus entered heavy traffic on the I-205 bridge and officers were able to get in front of the bus and stop it.
The driver was on Route 72 when the incident occurred, C-TRAN says.
The driver was safely removed from the bus and the suspect was taken into custody without incident. The suspect, Anthony S. Lybeck, 31, was booked on a charge of first-degree kidnapping.
There were no injuries.
