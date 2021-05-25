COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – A driver from Tacoma died after a crash Monday night while traveling southbound on Interstate 5 north of Castle Rock, troopers said.
According to Washington State Patrol, 65-year-old Benito GutierrezGuiterrez was driving a 1998 Toyota Camry on the interstate near milepost 53 around 9:53 p.m. when he had a medical emergency and lost control of the car. The car then rolled over. GutierrezGuiterrez was transported to a hospital, but he was pronounced dead.
The two passengers in the Camry were not injured. They were identified as 2-year-old Julia S. Rodriguez and 61-year-old Rita Santoscoy Esparza, also both from Tacoma. WSP said the cause of the crash is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.