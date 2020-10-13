VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Washington State Patrol investigated a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Vancouver Monday night.
The crash occurred on SR-500 just east of Thurston Way at around 10:42 p.m.
WSP said an investigation revealed that a man was running from north to south, crossing all lanes of SR-500 when an eastbound vehicle struck him.
The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
WSP said neither drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
