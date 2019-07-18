KLICKITAT COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – A motorcyclist is dead after driving off State Route 14 and hitting a rock wall, according to Washington State Patrol.
The crash occurred in Klickitat County three miles west of Lyle. Charles Miles Berry, 71, was headed east on SR 14 in a blue 2013 Kawasaki motorcycle when he rode off the road and onto the shoulder, according to WSP.
Berry traveled on the shoulder for approximately 100 feet before he hit the rock wall. WSP says he was pronounced dead at the scene. No other details were released, including why he may have left the road.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
