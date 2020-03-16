KLICKITAT COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - One person was hospitalized Monday morning following a crash on State Route 14 in Klickitat County.
Washington State Patrol reported that the crash occurred near milepost 97 at around 4:24 a.m.
WSP said Tyler W. Mayo, 22, was driving a 2000 Toyota MR2 CV eastbound on SR-14 when he left the roadway and struck large rocks. The Toyota then rolled and caught fire.
Mayo was taken to Mid-Columbia Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained. The extent of his injuries is not known.
WSP said drugs or alcohol are not factors in the crash.
