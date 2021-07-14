KLICKITAT COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Washington State Patrol responded to a three-vehicle crash that injured one person near White Salmon on Tuesday evening.
The crash occurred on State Route 14 at State Route 141 just before 7:30 p.m. WSP said an investigation revealed a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta was eastbound on SR-14 when the driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic while turning onto SR-141 and struck a 1996 Volkswagen Jetta, then a 2003 Ford Escape.
A passenger in the 1996 Jetta, a 57-year-old woman from Utah, was injured and taken to Klickitat Valley Hospital for treatment. The extent of her injuries is not known. WSP said the drivers of the 1996 Jetta and Ford were not injured.
WSP said the driver of the 2019 Jetta, identified as 24-year-old Cathleen E. Ohlrich, of Dearborn, Michigan, was charged with failure to yield. She was not injured. Drugs or alcohol were not involved in the crash, according to WSP.
