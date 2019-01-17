WOODLAND, WA (KPTV) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Woodland Thursday morning.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn said the crash happened on northbound Interstate 5 at Exit 21.
An investigation revealed the driver was taking the exit when they lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree and fence.
The driver, who has not been identified, was the only occupant and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Trooper Finn said there are minimal delays while WSP troopers investigate the crash.
