COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - One person died and another was injured in a single-vehicle crash that happened in Cowlitz County Friday night.
The crash happened at around 8:47 p.m. on State Route 411 at milepost 4.8, about two miles north of Longview.
Washington State Patrol said a black 2003 Honda Civic was northbound on SR-411 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a power pole.
The driver, identified as Ronnie W. Brown, 60, of Kelso, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.
A passenger in the vehicle, identified as Patricia J. Brown, 83, of Kelso, was pronounced dead a PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center.
According to WSP, drugs or alcohol are a factor in the crash.
WSP also said Patricia J. Brown was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The crash investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed at this time.
