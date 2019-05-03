CASTLE ROCK, WA (KPTV) - One person died and another was injured after a single-vehicle crash in Castle Rock late Thursday night.
Washington State Patrol said the crash occurred on State Route 504 at milepost 1 at around 11:37 p.m.
According to WSP, a white 2002 Ford Focus was traveling eastbound on the highway at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway and collided with a tree.
A passenger in the Ford, identified as Elisa A. Mason, 47, of Castle Rock, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver, identified as Shad W. Mathers, 45, of Kelso, was taken to St. John Medical Center for treatment. The extent of his injuries is not known.
WSP said it's unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
