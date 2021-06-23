WOODLAND, WA (KPTV) – A person was hit and killed in a crash on Interstate 5 in Woodland Tuesday night, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Around 8:45 p.m., troopers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on southbound I-5 at the Dike Road exit. WSP said a 2019 Lexus RX was traveling down the interstate in the center lane when it struck a person. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. They have not been identified.
The driver of the Lexus was not injured and does not face any charges.
