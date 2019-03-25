RIDGEFIELD, WA (KPTV) - Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash involving a semi-truck and a pedestrian that happened on Interstate 5 early Monday morning.
The crash happened just before 2 a.m. at milepost 10.5 near 199th Street.
WSP has not identified the person who died.
All lanes of northbound I-5 were closed during the crash investigation. Traffic was being detoured off I-5 at the 179th Street exit.
Drivers should expect delays in the area.
The investigation is ongoing. No other information has been released at this time.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
