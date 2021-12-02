WSP searching for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run crash on SB I-5 near Woodland

WSP searching for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run crash near Woodland; SB I-5 closed

WOODLAND, Wash. (KPTV) - Washington State Patrol is asking for the public's help locating a driver who was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash early Thursday morning.

The crash occurred at about 6:20 a.m. on southbound Interstate 5 near milepost 21. 

WSP Trooper Will Finn said one of the vehicles went into Horseshoe Lake. One passenger was taken to PeaceHealth SW after medical personnel performed CPR at the scene. At least one person has died, according to Trooper Finn.

Trooper Finn said the suspect vehicle is a dark-colored SUV that will have "significant" front passenger side damage. The driver fled south on I-5.

All lanes of southbound I-5 were closed after the crash while detectives searched for evidence. The highway reopened just before 8:30 a.m.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run crash or the suspect vehicle and driver should reach out to Washington State Patrol.

