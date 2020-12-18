CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The Washington State Patrol is looking for witnesses to a crash along I-5 near Ridgefield, that sent four people to the hospital.
On Thursday Dec. 17, around 7:00 p.m., troopers responded to a reported collision in the northbound lanes of I-5 near exit 14
WSP says the crash was caused when a vehicle left the roadway onto the median shoulder and then reentered the northbound lanes. When the vehicle reentered the lanes of travel, it swerved toward the right lane, toward a dark blue 2000 Ford Expedition SUV.
The driver of the SUV swerved to avoid a collision, lost control and rolled the SUV onto its side. The causing driver briefly stopped at the scene and then continued northbound.
Four passengers in the SUV were transported to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, two had serious injuries.
WSP Detectives say the causing car is a red four-door sedan with possible front-end damage. They are asking anyone who may have seen the crash, or what led up to it to call the Washington State Patrol.
