SKAMANIA COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash on State Route 14 Sunday evening, according to Washington State Patrol.
The crash occurred at about 9:50 p.m. near milepost 25. WSP said a silver 2008 Kia Optima was westbound on SR-14 when the driver failed to negotiate a turn, struck the cliffside, then rolled and came to a rest on the eastbound guardrail.
The driver, identified as a 27-year-old man from Carson, WA, was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's name has not yet been released. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to WSP.
WSP says speed is believed to be the cause of the crash. At this time, it's not known if drugs or alcohol were involved.
