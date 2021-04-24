COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Three people were filled in a crash onNorthbound Interstate 5 near Longview on Saturday.
Washington State Patrol said the crash happened just after 8:00 a.m. at milepost 46.
A vehicle had spun out on I-5, according to WSP. The driver was uninjured and called for a ride while a tow truck was hitching up his car. When his ride arrived, the vehicle carrying two people inside was rammed by a third vehicle.
The driver of the first vehicle was injured and taken to the hospital. The two occupants inside the second car and the tow truck driver died in the crash.
The driver of the third car was seriously injured, taken to the hospital and charged with three counts of vehicular homicide.
WSP said the estimates the right two lanes to reopen soon, and drivers should expect delays in the area.
As of 2:27 p.m. all lanes have reopened.
