VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Washington State Patrol is investigating a possible case of road rage following a crash that involved a trooper on Interstate 205 Friday morning.
The three-vehicle crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-205 near State Route 500 in Vancouver.
Witnesses said the crash happened when a car was passing another on the right shoulder where the trooper was working.
WSP said the trooper was evaluated for a "very minor injury."
All southbound lanes of I-205 near Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard were closed due to the crash. Traffic was being diverted to SR-500.
The roadway reopened just after 1:30 p.m.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
