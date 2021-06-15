WSP troopers investigating deadly crash on SR-503 in Orchards

ORCHARDS, WA (KPTV) - State Route 503 was blocked following a deadly crash in Orchards Tuesday morning, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn.
The crash involving a semi-truck and a pickup truck occurred on southbound SR-503 at Northeast 76th Street. Trooper Finn says at least one person has died in the crash.
All southbound lanes of SR-503 were blocked at NE 76th Street after the crash. Drivers were asked to use an alternate route or expect delays in the area while troopers investigate. A detour is set up at Padden Parkway.
No additional details have been released at this time.
(1) comment
my bet is on the semi...
