CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A deadly crash has shutdown two lanes of southbound Interstate 5 in Clark County Wednesday morning.
Just before 7 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on I-5 at the East 29th Street overpass.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn says at least one person was killed in the crash.
VanWA - SB I5/29th St - Fatal crash has right & center lanes BLOCKED! Left lane open but traffic is slow moving. Use alt route/delay travel/Expect delays!— Trooper Will Finn (@wspd5pio) August 5, 2020
The right and center lanes of southbound I-5 are blocked while emergency crews are on scene. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes or expect delays.
No further information about the crash has been released at this time. FOX 12 will update this story when new information becomes available.
