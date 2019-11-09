VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A woman died early Saturday morning after she was hit by a semi-truck on State Route 14.
Washington State Patrol said the crash occurred at around 1:42 a.m. near Lieser Road.
According to WSP, a 40-year-old woman walked into a lane of SR-14 and was struck by an eastbound semi-truck.
WSP said the woman, whose name has not been released, died at the scene.
The driver and passenger in the semi-truck remained at the scene. WSP said the driver will not be cited.
According to WSP, drugs and/or alcohol are not involved.
No other details have been released.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
