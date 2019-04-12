LEWIS COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – A 62-year-old driver died in a crash involving four vehicles Friday afternoon on SR-508 in Lewis County, according to Washington State Patrol.
The collision occurred just before 3:30 p.m. and about four-and-a-half miles east of Napavine.
Robin K. Schmidt, the driver who died, was headed west on SR-508 in a 2018 Hyundai Kona, according to WSP.
The other three drivers, identified as Gage A. Hastings, 21, Gunnar R. Alexander, 21, and Paul G. Hagquist, 65, were headed east at Remy Lane, WSP says. Hastings was driving a 2008 GMC Sierra pickup and failed to slow for traffic, swerving into the westbound lanes, hitting the side of Alexander’s 2003 Chevrolet Suburban, and then colliding head-on with Schmidt.
Alexander and Hagquist had stopped for traffic, and Hagquist’s vehicle, a 2010 Ford Escape, was damaged from collision debris, according to WSP.
Hastings was injured but declined transport to a hospital. WSP is investigating and says charges are pending.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
