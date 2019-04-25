MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The 75th anniversary of D-Day is coming up next month, and to commemorate the event, a World War II-era plane will depart from Oregon, joining 50 other planes to make the journey overseas for a re-enactment.
The DC-3 plane was built in 1937 and is no stranger to the skies, but it’s not quite ready for the upcoming trip. The aircraft is currently at the Aurora Airport and is a massive project, according to mechanics and volunteers, who say they are working around the clock to renovate the plane and get ready for the big journey.
There will be 11 people on board when the plane takes off on May 24, four of which are veterans. Other people on board will include pilots and local business leaders.
The plane will retrace the path of WWII-era cargo planes that traveled from America during the war and make multiple stops along the way for fuel. Eventually, the plane will land in England to prepare for the reenactment on June 5 in Normandy.
Paul Bazeley owns the company that is restoring the old cargo plane and spoke to FOX 12 about their efforts.
“Obviously, it represents a lot of work and preparation,” Bazeley said. “I’ve been involved with the airplane for many years, and this has been the goal the entire time … to make a major trip of this nature.”
The 50 DC-3s will gather in France and fly in attack wing formation to commemorate when Normandy was invaded in 1944, which marked the beginning of the liberation of western Europe.
