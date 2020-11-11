SOUTHERN OREGON (KPTV) - A local volunteer group helping families following wildfires in southern Oregon made a remarkable discovery last week while sifting through ashes.
Kathy Dunn lost nearly everything in the Almeda Fire - her home, her belongings and countless family heirlooms passed on from generation to generation.
Dunn told FOX 12 she got some small but very important pieces back - her father's World War II medals.
"They're pretty damaged. You can see in the photos all the ribbons are, of course, burned off," Dunn said.
Damaged but still recognizable.
"The most amazing one that we found was the distinguished flying cross," said Dunn.
Dunn smiles with pride as she talks about her father, a veteran who served in WWII.
"He was in the Navy Air Force. He signed up for the Navy and they put him in a plane," Dunn said.
Dunn says a couple of photos and the medals are nearly all she has left of her parents, who have both passed.
Her home in Talent was one of many destroyed by the Almeda Fire. Dunn says she had moments notice to grab what she could before getting to safety.
"The house two doors down from me was on fire, and the fire was really moving. The wind almost knocked me over when I came out of the door that morning," Dunn explained.
From her motel room, Dunn shared with FOX 12 the devastation she felt when she saw what was left. She also shared the hope she felt when a team of volunteers from a Vancouver nonprofit, Forward Edge, arrived to help last week.
The team helped Dunn and five other homeowners sift through the ash to find keepsakes.
"A metal door had fallen over the area where she thought they might be, and sure enough when the guys hoisted that door up and started to see things under there hadn't been burned quite as - they weren't incinerated like everything else, we had hope that perhaps we find them," said Sheri Stanley, Senior Mobilization Officer with Forward Edge. "And sure enough we finding - one medal then two, and in the end we found everything she was looking for."
"Finding those medals was stunning and like a little miracle and like getting my father back," said Dunn.
After a prayer with the volunteer team, Dunn said she began singing Amazing Grace and the volunteers joined in.
Here’s a powerful moment. Kathy began singing Amazing Grace after the team from the nonprofit Forward Edge found her father’s medals. She says besides a couple photos, they’re all she has left of him @fox12oregon #VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/BZO29lYGFv— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) November 11, 2020
Forward Edge was working with the nonprofit, Helping Hands International, as well while in southern Oregon. The nonprofit plans to send another team down this month.
