DAYTON, OR (KPTV) – A World War II veteran living in Oregon is celebrating his 95th birthday, and on Monday, he got a special surprise from community members.
A local nonprofit group that has worked with Ben Asquith in the past to share his story jumped into action when they realized it was his birthday.
Veterans Legacies put the word out on social media to ask people to send in cards for Asquith. Before they knew it, they say hundreds of people had responded from around the world. On Monday, the group delivered the cards to Ben at his home in Dayton.
“I think its real nice to have all the birthday cards,” Asquith said.
The group says it wasn’t sure how people would respond, given the COVID-19 pandemic, and they are now thankful that Asquith is getting the love he deserves.
“It’s kinda a rough time, so people are self-focused right now and trying to get through the day, so to see this many people take time to send a card was pretty awesome,” Terry Howell, executive director of Veterans Legacies, said.
FOX 12 has profiled Asquith in the past to chronicle his time in service.
He was a mechanic during WWII and was one of the first Americans to land in Omaha Beach on D-Day. All these years later, He says he has settled into a life of gratitude just a few miles from where he grew up.
